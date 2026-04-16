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Dante Fowler visited with Seahawks on Thursday

  
Published April 16, 2026 05:05 PM

The Seahawks are taking a look at a former first-round pick for their defense.

Dante Fowler visited with Seattle on Thursday, according to the league’s transaction wire.

Fowler, 31, spent last season with the Cowboys, appearing in all 17 games with 11 starts. He finished the year with 3.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits.

Fowler has been quite durable recently, playing all 17 games in each of the last four seasons.

In 159 career games with 58 starts for the Jaguars, Rams, Falcons, Cowboys, and Commanders, Fowler has registered 58.5 career sacks with 74 tackles for loss and 97 QB hits.