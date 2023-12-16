Darius Slay had arthroscopic knee surgery, expects to return by end of season

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay will miss Monday night’s game against the Seahawks with a knee injury, but he doesn’t expect it to be a long-term issue.

Slay had arthroscopic knee surgery but should be back by the end of the regular season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Slay has started every game but one for this season and rarely misses a snap on defense, so his presence will be missed. The Eagles’ defense has struggled in back-to-back weeks in losses to the 49ers and Cowboys, and losing Slay won’t help.

But the Eagles remain the favorites to win the NFC East, and the biggest priority for them is being healthy heading into the playoffs. It sounds like Slay will be.