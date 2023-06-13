 Skip navigation
Darius Slay: Reunion with Matt Patricia has been “cordial”

  
Published June 13, 2023 02:53 AM
BoatNXRQluda
June 12, 2023 08:53 AM
Cornerback Darius Slay was back in Detroit on Monday and that gave him a chance to talk about his former head coach with the Lions.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in March 2020 after his relationship with then-Lions head coach Matt Patricia fell apart. Slay said he had lost all respect for Patricia after a series of issues between the two men, so there were a lot of questions about how Slay would respond to the Eagles’ decision to hire Patricia as a senior defensive assistant this offseason.

During an appearance at a charity golf tournament with Calvin Johnson on Monday, Slay said that things have been “cordial” between the two men since Patricia’s arrival and indicated he expects things to stay that way because both men want the same thing.

“It’s another day at the office ,” Slay said, via Jenna Malinowski of the Detroit Free Press. “We both got the same goal, just going out there to compete and win a championship, so that’s the main focus.”

Slay’s interactions with Patricia in his current role are going to be very different than the way they had to interact during their time with the Lions. That should make it easier to avoid the kind of confrontations that helped send Slay to Philadelphia in the first place.