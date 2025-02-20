Darius Slay wants to play one more season

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay knows that he’s close to the end of the line as a player, but the 12-year veteran isn’t sure where he’ll finish out his career.

Slay was a guest on the St. Brown Podcast and said that he’s sure he wants to play “one more year” in the NFL. Slay is under contract with the Eagles through the 2025 season and said he’s hopeful for a chance to help the team go for a second straight Super Bowl title, but added “you know how that works” in reference to the possibility that the team might go in a different direction.

If that’s the case, Slay suggested a return to the Lions would be his preference.

“If it is, it is. If it ain’t, it ain’t,” Slay said. “For sure, the two spots I would love to always be at is Philly or Detroit. The main two, the main ones I’d love to be at.”

The Eagles would need to designate Slay as a post-June 1 cut to receive any cap relief and that would still leave over $9.4 million of dead money for the 2025 season. That might be reason enough for Slay to play a sixth season in Philly before sorting out anything that might come next.