 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_arrestsv2_250219.jpg
Arrests tied to Mahomes, Kelce burglaries are made
nbc_pft_pftpm_netflixnfl_250219.jpg
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_arrestsv2_250219.jpg
Arrests tied to Mahomes, Kelce burglaries are made
nbc_pft_pftpm_netflixnfl_250219.jpg
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Darius Slay wants to play one more season

  
Published February 20, 2025 10:09 AM

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay knows that he’s close to the end of the line as a player, but the 12-year veteran isn’t sure where he’ll finish out his career.

Slay was a guest on the St. Brown Podcast and said that he’s sure he wants to play “one more year” in the NFL. Slay is under contract with the Eagles through the 2025 season and said he’s hopeful for a chance to help the team go for a second straight Super Bowl title, but added “you know how that works” in reference to the possibility that the team might go in a different direction.

If that’s the case, Slay suggested a return to the Lions would be his preference.

“If it is, it is. If it ain’t, it ain’t,” Slay said. “For sure, the two spots I would love to always be at is Philly or Detroit. The main two, the main ones I’d love to be at.”

The Eagles would need to designate Slay as a post-June 1 cut to receive any cap relief and that would still leave over $9.4 million of dead money for the 2025 season. That might be reason enough for Slay to play a sixth season in Philly before sorting out anything that might come next.