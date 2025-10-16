Darius Slayton, John Michael Schmitz remain out of Giants practice

It looks like the Giants could be missing a pair of offensive starters against the Broncos on Sunday.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) and center John Michael Schmitz (concussion) missed practice for the second straight day. Slayton did not play against the Eagles in Week 6 while Schmitz has appeared in every game this season.

Linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) were also out of practice again.

Cornerback Deonte Banks (personal) returned as a full participant after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (shoulder), safety Dane Belton (neck), right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder, back), wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (ankle), and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (knee) were limited participants.