Darren Mougey: Justin Fields is the starter; we believe we can win with him

The Jets have veterans Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor on their roster, and they haven’t ruled out drafting a quarterback with the seventh overall pick. But Fields will start the 2025 season as the team’s starter, General Manager Darren Mougey said Sunday.

“We believe Justin is the starter,” Mougey said, via video from SNYJets. “We believe in Justin. We believe we can win with Justin. We’re excited about Justin’s potential.”

Fields, 26, will follow Aaron Rodgers, who went 6-12 in two years as the starter.

The 11th overall pick in 2021 will play for his third team after three years in Chicago and one in Pittsburgh. He went 4-2 in his six starts last season, throwing five touchdowns and an interception.

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year deal hoping he can prove their long-term starter.

“He has a quiet confidence about himself,” Jets coach Aaron Glenn told Judy Battista of NFL Media. “He can really throw the deep ball really, really well. Obviously, his legs are something that’s dynamic not just in college but the NFL as well. I just think he’s ready to break out as a top-notch quarterback. So, he’s going to do everything he can to be one of the better ones and we are going to coach our asses off to make sure he does a good job out there.”

Mougey did add that Taylor is “right on [Fields’] heels,” so the team has its backup plan in place if Fields isn’t who they hope he is.