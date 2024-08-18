 Skip navigation
Davante Adams doesn’t dress for Saturday night’s preseason game

  
Published August 17, 2024 10:35 PM

Will he or won’t he was answered Saturday night when star receiver Davante Adams walked onto the field in street clothes beside coach Antonio Pierce.

Adams made clear this week that if it’s his decision, he’s not playing in the preseason. Pierce responded with a declarative statement that all healthy starters will play this week.

Adams and rookie tight end Brock Bowers are watching from the sideline as the Raiders host the Cowboys.

Adams has not played in the preseason since 2016.

He missed time in training camp while awaiting the birth of his son, returning to the team last Sunday. Adams then sat out Thursday’s practice for what was believed to be a rest day.

In two seasons in Las Vegas, Adams has 203 receptions for 2,660 yards and 22 touchdowns.