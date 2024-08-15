Antonio Pierce announces Raiders’ healthy starters will play Saturday

The Raiders had only nine players sit out the preseason opener against the Vikings. Star receiver Davante Adams was the biggest name not to see the field.

Adams said Tuesday that if he had a choice, he wouldn’t play in the preseason.

“A few reps could help, but just based off of the risk, it’s not on mind as something that I’m looking forward to,” Adams said, via Levi Damien of USA Today. “I look forward to the games to watch the guys go at it and watch the team get better and all the things that go on with that. But . . . if I’m choosing, I’m not playing.”

Adams hasn’t played in an exhibition game since 2016, but he might have to this week.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday that his starters will play Saturday against the Cowboys.

“If you’re healthy, you’ll play,” Pierce said, via Paul Guitierrez of ESPN.

The Cowboys are not expected to play many of their starters, with quarterback Dak Prescott among those sitting out.