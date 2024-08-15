 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy's knee injury a 'gut punch' for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears' Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Antonio Pierce announces Raiders’ healthy starters will play Saturday

  
Published August 14, 2024 09:42 PM

The Raiders had only nine players sit out the preseason opener against the Vikings. Star receiver Davante Adams was the biggest name not to see the field.

Adams said Tuesday that if he had a choice, he wouldn’t play in the preseason.

“A few reps could help, but just based off of the risk, it’s not on mind as something that I’m looking forward to,” Adams said, via Levi Damien of USA Today. “I look forward to the games to watch the guys go at it and watch the team get better and all the things that go on with that. But . . . if I’m choosing, I’m not playing.”

Adams hasn’t played in an exhibition game since 2016, but he might have to this week.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday that his starters will play Saturday against the Cowboys.

“If you’re healthy, you’ll play,” Pierce said, via Paul Guitierrez of ESPN.

The Cowboys are not expected to play many of their starters, with quarterback Dak Prescott among those sitting out.