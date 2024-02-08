Davante Adams excited to play in Luke Getsy’s offense

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was thrilled to learn that Luke Getsy has been hired as the new offensive coordinator in Las Vegas.

Adams played eight seasons in Green Bay, and Getsy was on the Packers’ coaching staff for seven of those seasons, including two as wide receivers coach and two more as passing game coordinator. So Adams knows what it’s like to play for Getsy, and he’s excited to do so again in 2024.

“That was a good feeling knowing a guy that I’ve worked with,” Adams told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “I know how he works, I know how his mind works and we’ve had success together. So it’s definitely exciting.”

Adams says Getsy shows players the respect of listening to their perspectives and giving them ownership of the offense.

“He’s going to be open to hearing things from the veteran players that know how this thing works and the best way to do things,” Adams said. “So a lot of different things, but just the open-mindedness and, like I said, that innovation to the offense and a good run-pass balance. And that’s what I’m used to, that West Coast style. Gonna be fun, getting to work on a new system, something that’s a little bit more familiar for us. Me and the guys.”

There’s been some talk that Adams might want out of Las Vegas after a disappointing 2023 season, but Adams sounds like he’s expecting to remain a Raider, and happy to be in a familiar place with a familiar coach.