Davante Adams: “Heartbreak” to lose in NFC title game for the fifth time

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams called getting to the Super Bowl “almost like a mythical thing” while discussing his history in the NFC Championship Game last week and it will remain that way after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Adams went to the game four times as a member of the Packers and lost all four times, so he’s now 0-5 with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. After the game was over, Adams was emotional in the locker room and told reporters in the locker room that his history was the reason why he felt “heartbreak” about the result. He also said that the disappointment made it impossible to think about the bigger picture of the season.

“I mean, it’s tough to focus on that right now,” Adams said. “It’s tough. It’s a tough moment we’re in right now. So, process the emotions of this and then worry about that. Obviously, I love this team, love what this team is about and love the fight that we had all year. It just sucks to come up short.”

Adams caught a touchdown in the 31-27 loss and is now tied for 10th in NFL history with nine postseason touchdown catches, so it’s not like Adams has not experienced success in playoff action. The big wins continue to elude him, however, and it will be a long wait to see if he can finally break through.