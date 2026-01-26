 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Davante Adams: “Heartbreak” to lose in NFC title game for the fifth time

  
Published January 26, 2026 12:52 PM

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams called getting to the Super Bowl “almost like a mythical thing” while discussing his history in the NFC Championship Game last week and it will remain that way after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Adams went to the game four times as a member of the Packers and lost all four times, so he’s now 0-5 with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. After the game was over, Adams was emotional in the locker room and told reporters in the locker room that his history was the reason why he felt “heartbreak” about the result. He also said that the disappointment made it impossible to think about the bigger picture of the season.

“I mean, it’s tough to focus on that right now,” Adams said. “It’s tough. It’s a tough moment we’re in right now. So, process the emotions of this and then worry about that. Obviously, I love this team, love what this team is about and love the fight that we had all year. It just sucks to come up short.”

Adams caught a touchdown in the 31-27 loss and is now tied for 10th in NFL history with nine postseason touchdown catches, so it’s not like Adams has not experienced success in playoff action. The big wins continue to elude him, however, and it will be a long wait to see if he can finally break through.