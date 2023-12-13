Davante Adams: Losing 3-0 just looks horrible

Wide receiver Davante Adams aired frustrations about the Raiders at various points early in the season, but the firing of Josh McDaniels and a couple of wins under interim head coach Antonio Pierce seemed to help brighten up the atmosphere around the team.

Last Sunday’s 3-0 loss to the Vikings took Adams back to an unhappier place, however. Adams said on Tuesday that “you want to be a part of history” during your NFL career, but not a historically anemic offensive performance like the one the Raiders put on the field against Minnesota.

“I mean, it’s embarrassing, too,” Adams said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “Not that that’s the main thing that drives it, but you walk off that field and you’ve got a lot of fans that pay their money to come to see you play and you go up and put up a goose egg. It almost looked worse that they only scored three, too. You’ve seen plenty of teams win, 20, 22-0, whatever, but when the other team wins by three and they only score three, it just looks horrible. So, hopefully we don’t make any more history like that on this side.”

Adams’ issues earlier in the season were usually connected to his role in the offense, but he was targeted 10 times last Sunday and led the team with seven catches for 53 yards. That kind of usage has been par for the course since the coaching change, but the Raiders’ three-game losing streak makes the case that getting the ball to Adams more frequently was far from the only thing that needed to change in Las Vegas.