Davante Adams won’t practice Tuesday, hasn’t been ruled out for Thursday

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams’ status will be a major storyline for Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks.

Adams aggravated a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win over the Lions and the team listed him as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated practice report. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that Adams will be out of practice again.

McVay did not rule Adams, who is also listed with a knee issue, out for Thursday night, however, and indications are that the team will wait as long as possible before making a decision about whether he will play.

Adams has 60 catches for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, and Xavier Smith are the team’s other wideouts.