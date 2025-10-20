Dave Canales calls Bryce Young “day-to-day” with ankle injury

A report on Monday said that Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is expected to miss the team’s Week 8 game against the Bills because of an ankle injury, but head coach Dave Canales hasn’t ruled Young out.

Canales called Young “day-to-day” at a press conference on Monday afternoon. The NFL media report also said that Young is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, but Canales did not go into any details of the injury.

Andy Dalton replaced Young in Sunday’s 13-6 win over the Jets and will start against the Bills if Young is unable to play. Dalton was 4-of-7 for 60 yards on Sunday.

The Panthers have former Lion Hendon Hooker on the practice squad and Canales said the team is looking at whether they will bring in another quarterback before they get on the practice field this week.