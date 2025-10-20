 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Report: Bryce Young is expected to miss Week 8 vs. Bills with high-ankle sprain

  
Published October 20, 2025 11:58 AM

Bryce Young was not able to finish Sunday’s win for the Panthers and now he is unlikely to suit up for Week 8.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Young is expected to miss next Sunday’s game against the Bills with a high-ankle sprain.

While the return timetable for such an injury is usually 2-to-4 weeks, it’s currently unclear how long Young will be out.

Andy Dalton, who came on to relieve Young in Sunday’s victory over the Jets, is now in line to start against Buffalo.

In his third season, Young has completed 62 percent of his throws for 1,288 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions so far this season. He’s also rushed for 69 yards with a TD.

Dalton is in his third season with Carolina, having started at least one game each year. He completed 4-of-7 passes for 60 yards against the Jets on Sunday.