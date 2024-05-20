 Skip navigation
Dave Canales on Eddy Pineiro: Focused on guys who are here, I'm sure he has a plan

  
Published May 20, 2024 02:59 PM

Kicker Eddy Pineiro has been away from the Panthers throughout their offseason work and his absence continued at the team’s first organized team activity on Monday.

Pineiro is in the final year of his current deal with the team and head coach Dave Canales said he hasn’t had any contact with the kicker about his decision to not participate in the team’s voluntary work. Pineiro was 25-of-29 on field goals and 17-of-20 on extra points in 2023.

“I have not talked to him,” Canales said, via Anthony Rizzuti of USAToday.com. “We’re just focusing on the guys we have. I’m glad we have Harrison Mevis here so we can actually go through our field goal, field goal block period. So, just really focusing on the guys that are here. And I’m sure Eddy, he’s got a plan for this whole thing.”

Mevis signed with the Panthers after going undrafted out of Missouri. He hit a 61-yard field goal to beat Kansas State as time expired during the 2023 season and was an All-American in 2021.