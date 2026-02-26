 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mklareintv_260226.jpg
OSU TE Klare: Reese will ‘come down and smack you’
nbc_pft_taaffe_260226.jpg
Taaffe on why he moved from cornerback to safety
nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mklareintv_260226.jpg
OSU TE Klare: Reese will ‘come down and smack you’
nbc_pft_taaffe_260226.jpg
Taaffe on why he moved from cornerback to safety
nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dave Canales wants to see Bryce Young affect the game more with his calls at the line

  
Published February 26, 2026 01:42 PM

Panthers coach Dave Canales is handing off play calling to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik this season. But the person Canales really wants to see making calls is quarterback Bryce Young.

Canales said that as Young continues to grow in his ownership of the Panthers’ offense, he’ll increasingly be able to change plays at the line when he recognizes mismatches with the opposing defense.

“Just continue to pour into our system, our concepts, the ownership of it,” Canales said, via Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com. “I love the strides we’ve taken in terms of the operation, how he gets us up there, makes great calls, fixes our protection problems, finding solutions in areas where we’ve talked about to take advantage of coverages, takes advantage of different fronts for run plays, and just wanting Bryce to continue to grow in the ownership of those things. Because there are more opportunities for Bryce to affect the game at the line of scrimmage, and I want to continue to build off of that.”

Canales pointed to a call Young made on a 52-yard pass to Jalen Coker in the Panthers’ playoff game as an example of what he’s eager to see Young keep doing.

“He saw a particular coverage and got us to an explosive play to Jalen Coker down the field, and it was the study,” Canales said. “It was the understanding. It was getting out of the huddle in a timely fashion and being able to seize a moment. I want more moments like that for Bryce.”

As Young heads into his fourth NFL season, that’s the next big step the Panthers need him to take.