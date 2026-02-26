Dave Canales wants to see Bryce Young affect the game more with his calls at the line

Panthers coach Dave Canales is handing off play calling to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik this season. But the person Canales really wants to see making calls is quarterback Bryce Young.

Canales said that as Young continues to grow in his ownership of the Panthers’ offense, he’ll increasingly be able to change plays at the line when he recognizes mismatches with the opposing defense.

“Just continue to pour into our system, our concepts, the ownership of it,” Canales said, via Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com. “I love the strides we’ve taken in terms of the operation, how he gets us up there, makes great calls, fixes our protection problems, finding solutions in areas where we’ve talked about to take advantage of coverages, takes advantage of different fronts for run plays, and just wanting Bryce to continue to grow in the ownership of those things. Because there are more opportunities for Bryce to affect the game at the line of scrimmage, and I want to continue to build off of that.”

Canales pointed to a call Young made on a 52-yard pass to Jalen Coker in the Panthers’ playoff game as an example of what he’s eager to see Young keep doing.

“He saw a particular coverage and got us to an explosive play to Jalen Coker down the field, and it was the study,” Canales said. “It was the understanding. It was getting out of the huddle in a timely fashion and being able to seize a moment. I want more moments like that for Bryce.”

As Young heads into his fourth NFL season, that’s the next big step the Panthers need him to take.