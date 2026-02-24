OC Brad Idzik will call plays for Panthers in 2026

The Panthers are making a change in their offensive operation for the 2026 season.

Head coach Dave Canales told reporters at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday that offensive coordinator Brad Idzik will call the team’s plays. Canales handled those duties the last two seasons, but announced the change at a press conference.

Canales said it was his idea to make the change and that it will allow him to “broaden my perspective” of the entire team in his third season as the head coach.

“His continuity with the system, his continuity with our players, being able to do that, I believe will be the best thing for us moving forward,” Canales said.

Canales said that the addition of Darrell Bevell to the coaching staff as associate head coach and offensive assistant will help with the transition because of Bevell’s experience as an offensive coordinator at other spots around the league.