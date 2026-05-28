Andy Reid on Rashee Rice: We’re given chances to learn, he’s in that position now

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since wide receiver Rashee Rice was ordered to spend 30 days in jail last week.

The jail term was part of Rice’s sentence for his involvement in a 2024 car crash and he was ordered to serve it now after violating his probation for testing positive for THC. The wideout will miss the rest of the team’s offseason program as a result of the sentence.

Rice was also suspended for six games last season following his plea deal and Reid said that the team has been in touch with the league. He also said that Rice needs to treat this moment as a learning experience for the future.

“As far as Rashee goes, we’re aware of the situation, the league’s aware of it, we’ve talked to the league, we get it,” Reid said. “As far as any further ado to that, there’s been no talk about anything further. We’re moving forward, just normal as we go here. When he gets back, we’ve got to get him caught up and doing what he needs to do. And then, make sure he gets it. It’s not an easy thing he’s going through. Life lessons are important, but we’re all given chances to learn, and so he’s in that position now.”

Reid answered a followup question about conversations with the league to say that the Chiefs “don’t know” if there will be any further discipline for the wideout.

Rice also had his knee operated on recently and Reid said they think the wideout will be ready to go when training camp gets underway this summer. They’d like to have Rice on the field the rest of the way as well, but his history makes that less than a sure thing.