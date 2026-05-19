Rashee Rice gets 30 days in jail for probation violation after testing positive for THC

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is in trouble with the law again.

Rice has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail for violating his probation after he tested positive for THC, according to KSHB 41 in Kansas City.

Dallas County Jail records say Rice was booked this afternoon. If he remains in jail for the next 30 days, he will miss all of the Chiefs’ Organized Team Activities, and their mandatory minicamp.

Rice is serving five years of probation after a plea deal stemming from a multi-car crash he caused by racing on a Dallas highway in 2024. That plea deal required that Rice serve 30 days in jail at some point during the five years of probation. The NFL suspended him for six games.

Rice is also facing a lawsuit stemming from the street racing incident, which is scheduled to go to trial on June 9.

In a separate matter, Rice is being sued by a former girlfriend who accused him of domestic violence.

The 26-year-old Rice was the Chiefs’ second-round draft pick in 2023. When available he has been one of the Chiefs’ best offensive playmakers, but between his suspension and injuries, he has missed almost as many games as he has played.