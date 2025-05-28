Dave Canales: We want to become the Bryce Young offense, especially in the pass game

Quarterback Bryce Young had a strong finish to his second season and is looking to build on that for his third.

With Dave Canales in his second year as head coach, Young mentioned on Tuesday that the offense has been able to build on the foundation it laid last year.

Canales noted in his Tuesday press conference that the club wants to continue to tailor the offense around Young, especially after the way he came on in 2024.

“Honestly, my expectations are just wide open, especially as he goes in there with command like he’s been doing this offseason and really just leading the guys,” Canales said, via transcript from the team. “There were some great plays out there, some great timing, throws, but also just the level of comfort like we talked about with the offense, knowing the words, making different tweaks, and he’s a part of that process.

“These are conversations that we’ve been having with him going back to the end of last season that we want to implement and just be able to, especially in the pass game, become Bryce Young offense, become this collective thing and get the chemistry going. I feel really confident about what I saw today, especially going against the defense, and just the speed that we were playing with.”

Young finished 2024 having completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,403 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In the last three games, Young had a 65 percent completion rate for 612 yards, throwing seven TDs and no picks — good for a 111.6 passer rating.