In the same offense for the first time, Bryce Young is building off last year

For the first time in his NFL career, Bryce Young has the same offense, the same offensive coordinator and the same head coach. Instead of learning something new, Young is getting better at what he already knows.

“I think it’s just being able to build off of the foundation we laid last year,” Young said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “Around this time last year, obviously it’s a new system, new offense, so, we’re getting the basics; we’re ironing out the Day 1 first stuff and just the basics of the offense. And now, me, too, we get to start so much further ahead — a lot of returning guys, a lot of familiar faces, and also that’s a lot of kudos to the guys coming in, the free agents, the rookies that are coming in. Let’s start at a master’s level. Let’s make sure that we’re more advanced and for them, this is their first time in the system, and you wouldn’t be able to tell by a lot of the guys. That speaks to their hard work, and it’s exciting to see us start a lot more ahead this year.

“I think that within the system, there’s so many wrinkles and so many little things that build off of each other that the coaching staff has done a great job and has had a lot of success throughout the years. Obviously, in Seattle, they had a ton of time together, and you could kind of see a lot of stuff for Year 2, Year 3, or 4. And there’s a lot of stuff that we’re able to talk about and mention last year that you know was all right. I don’t know if we’re there, and for us, it’s exciting for us to be able to now have an opportunity to grow toward that and start a lot further so that we can reach all those little wrinkles. So there’s definitely a lot of stuff that we’re excited about.”

In the final three weeks of 2024, Young had 10 touchdowns combined rushing and passing. He led the team on game-winning or game-tying drives six times in the final nine weeks.

Young said he has “banked reps” to build on.

“It’s been great again just being able to start at a higher level now,” Young said. “Focus on growth rather than learning. Focus on knowing what’s expected, knowing exactly the things that you know you’ve done well and you have to continue to do well, things to improve on. . . .As I’ve felt more and more comfortable throughout last year and then now going into Year 2 in the system, and then we continue to build our relationship and grow and have more of those shared thoughts within the entire offensive staff. It’s definitely something that I’m grateful for. We all have that same goal. For us, we just want to win. Offensively, we want to score points, and then as a team, we want to do whatever it takes to win.”