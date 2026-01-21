 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Caserio: Joe Mixon didn’t do anything irresponsible to cause his injury

  
Published January 21, 2026 12:33 PM

Everyone has been secretive about what caused the off-field foot injury that forced Texans running back Joe Mixon to miss the entire season. But Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said today that no one should think the worst of Mixon.

Caserio didn’t explain how Mixon did suffer the injury, but he said it wasn’t because of any kind of irresponsible behavior.

“He didn’t do anything off the field, it wasn’t like he was riding a snowmobile or anything like that,” Caserio said. “I’d say it was more just a medical condition or situation that really didn’t improve as much as everybody hoped. I’m not trying to evade the question but that’s the reality of the situation. He didn’t jump off a building, he wasn’t cliff diving or anything like that, he wasn’t doing anything irresponsible, it was just a freak thing. Honestly, I’ve never seen it.”

Echoing comments from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, Caserio said he doesn’t know when or if Mixon will return to the Texans.

“We’ll see,” he said. “I’m not smart enough to be a doctor, so I’ll leave that to the medical experts.”