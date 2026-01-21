Nick Caserio: Joe Mixon didn’t do anything irresponsible to cause his injury

Everyone has been secretive about what caused the off-field foot injury that forced Texans running back Joe Mixon to miss the entire season. But Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said today that no one should think the worst of Mixon.

Caserio didn’t explain how Mixon did suffer the injury, but he said it wasn’t because of any kind of irresponsible behavior.

“He didn’t do anything off the field, it wasn’t like he was riding a snowmobile or anything like that,” Caserio said. “I’d say it was more just a medical condition or situation that really didn’t improve as much as everybody hoped. I’m not trying to evade the question but that’s the reality of the situation. He didn’t jump off a building, he wasn’t cliff diving or anything like that, he wasn’t doing anything irresponsible, it was just a freak thing. Honestly, I’ve never seen it.”

Echoing comments from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, Caserio said he doesn’t know when or if Mixon will return to the Texans.

“We’ll see,” he said. “I’m not smart enough to be a doctor, so I’ll leave that to the medical experts.”