Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Terry Pegula won’t tell the next Bills’ coach it’s Super Bowl or bust

  
Published January 21, 2026 12:50 PM

Bills owner Terry Pegula decided to fire coach Sean McDermott due to chronic inability to parlay playoff appearances into a Super Bowl win. During Wednesday’s press conference, Pegula was asked whether the attempt to upgrade carries risk.

“There is definitely risk,” Pegula said. “We’ve got to make the best decision. So that’s a fact.”

Does the job carry pressure, given the circumstances that led to McDermott’s termination after seven straight postseason berths?

“I don’t know about pressure right now, but there’s a lot of people that want to look at taking this job,” Pegula said. “There’s a lot of interest.”

Is the ultimate message to the next coach Super Bowl or bust?

“We can’t say that to somebody coming in,” Pegula said. “We’re making a change, and you know, it’s ‘do your best job.’”

Some things don’t need to be said. The sudden pivot (as Pegula explained it) after the playoff loss to the Broncos happened because Pegula wants to break through the playoff wall. Doing as well as McDermott has done is a given. Getting farther is the mandate.

So, no, there’s no pressure at all.

That doesn’t make it a bad job, relative to the various perennially dysfunctional teams still searching for coaches. The Buffalo job carries a high potential reward. It also carries high risk.

The fact that the Bills will have no shortage of candidates doesn’t change that. In the end, there are only 32 NFL head-coaching jobs.

Only one vacancy has Josh Allen. Along with strong urgency to get Allen to a Super Bowl. And to get the Bills their first ever Lombardi Trophy.

So, no, there’s no pressure at all.