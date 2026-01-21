Nick Caserio anticipates Nick Caley returning as Texans offensive coordinator

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was noncommittal when asked about offensive coordinator Nick Caley returning for the 2026 season earlier this week, but General Manager Nick Caserio was a bit more forthcoming during his Wednesday press conference.

Caley was hired after the Texans fired Bobby Slowik in the wake of the 2024 season and the Texans scored two more points a game after making the change. Their offense failed to impress in the playoffs thanks in large part to eight turnovers, including seven by quarterback C.J. Stroud in Houston’s two games.

On Wednesday, Caserio said that Ryans is still evaluating all aspects of the coaching staff but that he is not expecting the team to move on to its third coordinator in three seasons.

“I would anticipate Nick being here next year,” Caserio said. “All of us are just trying to improve and do what we can to make the team and the organization better.”

Whatever the Texans choose to do at coordinator, much of the offensive focus will be on Stroud as the team tries to reverse a trend that’s seen his productivity go down since he was the league’s offensive rookie of the year in 2023.