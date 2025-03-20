 Skip navigation
David Andrews “a little shocked” by Patriots release, no plans for “drastic moves”

  
Published March 20, 2025 08:45 AM

David Andrews’s long run as the starting center for the Patriots came to an end when the team released him earlier this month and he admitted that he was caught off guard by the move.

Andrews said on his Quick Snap Podcast that he knew that being let go was a possibility as he came off a serious shoulder injury amid major changes to the organization, but that he was still “a little shocked” because he “thought there were some things I could do to help and provide value” in Mike Vrabel’s first year as the team’s head coach.

The injury and the release led to some thought that Andrews might retire, but he said he’s not ready to make any major decisions about calling it quits or jumping to another team.

“I respect their decision,” Andrews said. “Still love the organization, still love the community. We’re still here. We don’t have any plans to make any drastic moves right now, just depending on different situations. It is home right now.”

Andrews started 131 regular season and playoffs games and won two Super Bowls after signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2015. The Patriots have Ben Brown back from last year and they signed former Vikings center Garrett Bradbury as a free agent this week.