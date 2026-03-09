David Onyemata to sign one-year deal with Jets

Defensive tackle David Onyemata is headed to the Jets.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Onyemata has agreed to a one-year deal with the AFC East club. The pact is worth $10.5 million with $9.65 million in guaranteed money.

Onyemata is the latest in a series of defensive additions the Jets have made on Monday. They have also struck deals with linebacker Demario Davis, defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, and defensive end Joseph Ossai while agreeing to trade for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Onyemata spent the last three seasons in Atlanta and started all 17 games for the Falcons in 2025. He had 62 tackles and a sack in those appearances.