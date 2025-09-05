David Tepper’s return to Jacksonville likely won’t include another thrown drink

The Panthers and Jaguars are linked by something more than the fact that they joined the league together, thirty years ago.

Two years ago, the Panthers played in Jacksonville. Panthers owner David Tepper threw a drink on a fan who had apparently been giving the Carolina contingent the business during a 26-0 win by the home team. The league fined Tepper $300,000.

This time around, it won’t happen. Even if Tepper becomes tempted to do so.

Via Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer, a Jaguars spokesperson said that the team has moved the visiting owner’s suite to the opposite side of the stadium and one level higher. It won’t be in close proximity to fans.