Daytona International Speedway confirms interest in hosting Jaguars games

Yes, Daytona International Speedway could be a temporary location for games of the National Football League.

Via Dustin Long of NBC Sports’ NASCAR Talk , Daytona president Frank Kelleher confirmed interest in hosting Jaguars games while the team’s stadium in Jacksonville is being renovated.

“Daytona International Speedway is a world-renowned sports and entertainment venue and hosts a full schedule of events each year,” Kelleher said. “As good neighbors in the Florida sports community, DIS will be speaking with the Jacksonville Jaguars to see if we can assist them with their potential upcoming facility needs around our scheduled events.”

It’s not a full-throttled scramble to host the games. The quote has more of a perfunctory feel to it.

Maybe Kelleher is being a bit aloof because he realizes that the NFL always operates from a position of strength, that it’s always looking to force its partners to do bad deals for the sake of doing any deals with Big Shield. If so, it’s a genius move.

You need us more than we need you is an unofficial motto that has made the NFL billions over the years. Maybe Kelleher has simply commenced the process of turning the tables on the NFL, in the event that the NFL decides that it wants to stage Jaguars home games in Daytona.

To get the best deal for Daytona, Kelleher and company need to proceed as if the NFL needs Daytona more than Daytona needs the NFL.