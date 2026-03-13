DB Elijah Campbell agrees to sign with Giants

The Giants are adding a piece to their secondary on Friday.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O’Dare told Adam Schefter of ESPN that Campbell has agreed to terms with the NFC East club. It’s a one-year deal in Jersey for Campbell.

Campbell appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins last season and he played in 65 games for the team over the last five seasons. He spent much of that time playing a core special teams role.

Campbell had 45 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while with Miami. The Giants have also added Greg Newsome and Ar’Darius Washington to their secondary this week.