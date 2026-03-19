DB Kindle Vildor agrees to one-year deal with Patriots

Defensive back Kindle Vildor is headed to New England.

Vildor’s agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown told Adam Schefter of ESPN that their client has agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots. No other terms of the deal have been announced.

Vildor played 12 games and made one start for the Buccaneers last season. He had 16 tackles and an interception in those appearances.

The Bears drafted Vildor in the fifth round in 2020. He also made stops in Tennessee and Detroit before joining the Buccaneers and has 140 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble over his entire NFL career.