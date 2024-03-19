DB K’Von Wallace agrees to one-year deal with Seahawks

The Seahawks have agreed to terms with defensive back K’Von Wallace on a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Wallace, 26, spent last season with the Cardinals and Titans. He played all 17 games with 12 starts, with 10 games and seven starts coming with Tennessee.

He totaled 89 tackles, one interception and six passes defensed in 2023.

Wallace was with the Eagles for his first three seasons after they made him a fourth-round pick.

He has played 62 games with 19 starts in his career, recording 153 tackles, an interception and eight passes defensed.