 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ruebenbainjr_260428.jpg
Will Bain have a chip on his shoulder after draft?
nbc_pft_2027draft1pickodds_260428.jpg
Arch the early favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2027
nbc_pft_jeffstoutland_260428.jpg
Stoutland criticizes Eagles’ playcalling in 2025

Other PFT Content

Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ruebenbainjr_260428.jpg
Will Bain have a chip on his shoulder after draft?
nbc_pft_2027draft1pickodds_260428.jpg
Arch the early favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2027
nbc_pft_jeffstoutland_260428.jpg
Stoutland criticizes Eagles’ playcalling in 2025

Other PFT Content

Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dean Lowry is not re-signing with the Steelers right now

  
Published April 28, 2026 12:31 PM

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry will not be returning to the Steelers right now.

A report last weekend indicated that Lowry was set to re-sign with the team, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal is not moving forward at the moment.

Lowry missed all of last season with a torn ACL and, per the report, has decided to take more time to work himself back into playing shape. Lowry did not take a physical with the Steelers before making the decision.

Lowry had five tackles and a sack in 12 games for the Steelers in 2024. He also played nine games for the Vikings in 2023 and 111 games over seven seasons with the Packers.