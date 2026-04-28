Dean Lowry is not re-signing with the Steelers right now

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry will not be returning to the Steelers right now.

A report last weekend indicated that Lowry was set to re-sign with the team, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal is not moving forward at the moment.

Lowry missed all of last season with a torn ACL and, per the report, has decided to take more time to work himself back into playing shape. Lowry did not take a physical with the Steelers before making the decision.

Lowry had five tackles and a sack in 12 games for the Steelers in 2024. He also played nine games for the Vikings in 2023 and 111 games over seven seasons with the Packers.