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DL Dean Lowry will re-sign with Steelers

  
Published April 26, 2026 06:50 PM

The Steelers are re-signing veteran defensive end Dean Lowry, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Lowry, 31, spent the past two seasons with the team, but he did not play a down in 2025. He tore an ACL early in training camp, landing on injured reserve.

In 2024, Lowry played 12 games with one start for Pittsburgh. He totaled five tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed.

He has appeared in 132 games since the Packers made him a fourth-round selection in 2016. Lowry played seven seasons for the Packers and one for the Vikings before going to Pittsburgh.

In his career, he has recorded 272 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 35 quarterback hits and 18 passes defensed.