 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeAndre Hopkins says he doesn’t want a raise

  
Published April 16, 2023 10:16 AM
nbc_pft_azdraftstrategy_230411
April 11, 2023 08:21 AM
Given at least six teams have reached out on the availability of the Cardinals’ No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if it’s in Arizona’s best interest to trade down.

It was believed that Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins wants a trade because he sees it as the path to a new contract and the extra money that would go with it. If he did, he now says he doesn’t.

Hopkins doesn’t want a raise ,” Hopkins tweeted on Sunday afternoon, signing it with his nickname, “Nuk.”

That means he’ll accept the $19.45 million he’s due to make in 2023, and the $14.915 million he’s due to make in 2024.

Currently, both years are not guaranteed. It’s possible he’s looking for the 2023 or 2024 salaries to be guaranteed. It’s also possible he’s looking to have the 2024 season torn up, allowing him to become a free agent in 2024.

For now, all we know is that he has said he doesn’t want a raise.

UPDATE 4/17/23 9:15 a.m. ET: Hopkins has deleted the tweet .