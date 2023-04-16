DeAndre Hopkins says he doesn’t want a raise

It was believed that Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins wants a trade because he sees it as the path to a new contract and the extra money that would go with it. If he did, he now says he doesn’t.

“Hopkins doesn’t want a raise ,” Hopkins tweeted on Sunday afternoon, signing it with his nickname, “Nuk.”

That means he’ll accept the $19.45 million he’s due to make in 2023, and the $14.915 million he’s due to make in 2024.

Currently, both years are not guaranteed. It’s possible he’s looking for the 2023 or 2024 salaries to be guaranteed. It’s also possible he’s looking to have the 2024 season torn up, allowing him to become a free agent in 2024.

For now, all we know is that he has said he doesn’t want a raise.

UPDATE 4/17/23 9:15 a.m. ET: Hopkins has deleted the tweet .