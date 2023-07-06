 Skip navigation
Top News

DeAndre Hopkins says he will retire once he’s not a 1,000-yard receiver

  
Published July 6, 2023 06:54 PM

DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t have a new home yet.

The receiver remains a free agent and continues to wait for the right offer after visits to the Titans and Patriots.

Hopkins, 31, has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2020, having played only 19 games the past two seasons, while missing 15 to a suspension and injuries. He made 106 receptions for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons combined.

Hopkins, though, said Thursday on social media that he will retire when he’s not a 1,000-yard receiver.

“I’ll retire from football when I’m not a 1k-yard receiver,” Hopkins said on threads. “With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel.”

From 2017-19, in his final three seasons in Houston, Hopkins was one of the top receivers in the game, earning All-Pro all three seasons. In his first season in Arizona, Hopkins made 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns, which was his last 1,000-yard season and his last Pro Bowl season.

Hopkins, though, is convinced he can return to where he once was.