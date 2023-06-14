 Skip navigation
DeAndre Hopkins set to visit Patriots Wednesday and Thursday

  
Published June 14, 2023 05:04 AM
June 12, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O’Brien could come together in New England, given their past in Houston, and assess if the WR would be willing to go elsewhere for less.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not a travel agent , but someone was able to book travel arrangements for free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

According to multiple reports, Hopkins is set to visit with the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday. Hopkins met with the Titans earlier this week.

The Patriots added JuJu Smith-Schuster to the roster as a free agent this offseason, but his on-field work has been limited this spring due to injury. They also drafted a pair of receivers in the sixth round, but Hopkins would still fill a need for the team as they try to improve their offensive production from last season.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s arrival is a big part of that effort and he and Hopkins have a rocky history from their time together in Houston. Making sure all can work well on that front will likely be part of any conversation about Hopkins signing on in New England.