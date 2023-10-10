Deebo Samuel says a 49ers-Cowboys playoff rematch “might be a little bit worse” than 42-10

The Cowboys might want to be careful what they wish for.

In the aftermath of Sunday night’s 42-10 loss to the 49ers, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took issue with 49ers tight end George Kittle wearing (and displaying) a T-shirt that said “Fuck Dallas” under his jersey.

“I just feel like he’s making it way more personal than it had to be,” Parsons said on his podcast, via ESPN.com. “Kittle’s my guy, but I’m going to say this: Laugh now, cry later. . . . We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust. . . . You gonna make it personal? We can make it personal.”

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel wonders whether a rematch is something the Cowboys personally should want.

“42 to 10, I don’t think you wanna see us again,” Samuel said Tuesday on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams. “It might be a little bit worse.”

Deebo is great, but there’s no reason to stir things up. The Cowboys were surely feeling leery about a potential postseason rematch, possibly to the point where they didn’t want one. Suggesting the next time around might be “a little bit worse” could be the thing that causes the Cowboys to pivot from dreading Round 2 to embracing it.

Then again, it might not matter. The 49ers are the better team. And, yes, it could have been worse on Sunday night. Which means that, yes, it could be worse if/when they do it again.