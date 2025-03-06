Deebo Samuel: Washington one of the best possible fits for me

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is set to join the Commanders in a trade once the new league year is underway and he penned a lengthy farewell to the 49ers on Thursday.

Samuel’s piece for The Players Tribune reiterated that there was no “bad blood” toward the team and that he will “forever be grateful” for his time with the NFC West club. Samuel also began looking toward what’s next.

The Commanders advanced to the NFC Championship Game during quarterback Jayden Daniels’s rookie season and Samuel, who went to two Super Bowls with the Niners, said that he thinks the 2025 season could be an even bigger one thanks to what he can add to an offense that also features wideout Terry McLaurin.

“I think this is one of the best possible fits for me, where I can go in and help a team,” Samuel wrote. “Honestly, when my agent asked me where I wanted to go, this was one of the teams at the top of my list. I started watching Jayden because of [Brandon] Aiyuk, that’s like his best friend. We used to chill, watch LSU games, and I knew he was going to be a stud. I’ve got some connections already with the coaching staff. Definitely ready to work with Terry for sure, because we came in the league at the same time. I’ve heard how hard he grinds. I’m just ready to match the energy and get to it. Shit. . . . I got a feeling this season is about to be one of them ones.”

The taste of success that the Commanders got in 2024 likely has them feeling the same way about the coming campaign and Samuel should have plenty of opportunities to help them reach that potential.