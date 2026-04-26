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Deion Sanders and Colorado had no draft picks in 2026

  
Published April 26, 2026 04:40 PM

In 2025, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders finished his third season as the head coach at Colorado. His most recent team produced no NFL draft picks.

None. Not one. Which doesn’t speak well of the recruiting efforts, either from the high school ranks prior to the 2023 season or from the transfer portal via one- or two-year players.

Last year, four Colorado players from the 2024 team were drafted: Jaguars cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter (2nd overall); Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (144th overall); Ravens receiver LaJohntay Wester (203rd overall); Panthers receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (208th overall). In the 2024 NFL draft, there were also no Colorado players drafted.

In March 2025, Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract with Colorado. After a 3-9 record in 2025 (with a 1-8 record in the Big 12), Deion will need to improve the team sooner than later. Landing talented players and getting the most out of them will be the key to winning more games and, in turn, attracting more talented players.