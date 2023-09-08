Deion Sanders attracts more wagers at BetMGM than rest of NFL Week 1

Yes, an NFL owner needs to make Deion Sanders an offer he won’t refuse.

Deion attracts dollars. And dollars attract owners.

Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, BetMGM disclosed Friday that Saturday’s game between Nebraska and Colorado has attracted more bets than every other game remaining on the NFL’s Week 1 slate.

It’s a rarity for a college game to do this. And Nebraska-Colorado ain’t exactly Ohio State-Michigan.

The reason is simple. The reason is Deion. He has instantly become the biggest name in college football. He would instantly become one of the biggest names in the NFL.

Yes, I have a bias. I like it when more people are interested in the NFL. Having Deion as a coach will do that.

Will he be a good coach? He’ll immediately be better than some who already are. Assuming in his first meeting he doesn’t ask which guys drove to the facility and which ones took the bus.

