Deion Sanders, Colorado won’t be eligible for a bowl game

  
Published November 8, 2025 06:57 PM

Saturday’s game went much better than the prior two. But a loss is a loss and Saturday’s loss at West Virginia was Colorado’s seventh of the season.

It means that the Buffaloes, led by Deion Sanders, won’t be eligible for a bowl game.

West Virginia, which staved off its own elimination from bowl eligibility, secured a 29-22 win over Colorado. The Buffaloes had lost 52-17 to Arizona last week and 53-7 to Utah the week before that.

The latests loss guarantees Sanders’s second losing season in three years with Colorado. Last year, Colorado went 9-4. In March, he signed a five-year, $54 million extension, which puts him under contract through 2029.

Colorado finishes the season with games against Arizona State and Kansas State.