Deion Sanders is home in Texas dealing with an unspecified health issue

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has been at his estate in Texas dealing with an unspecified health issue, Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today reports.

The school’s annual summer football camps began last week without Sanders, who also canceled a speaking engagement at the Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium on Sunday.

“Due to an unavoidable last-minute scheduling change, our originally scheduled Foundation Keynote Speaker, Deion Sanders ‘Coach Prime,’ is unable to attend,” the organization wrote on social media. “We are grateful for his support and look forward to future opportunities to welcome him.”

Sanders’ eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., appeared on a YouTube livestream Sunday from the family’s estate in Texas and said his father was “feeling well.” Sanders’ timetable for a return to Boulder, though, is unknown.

“He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he going through, what he went through,” Deion Jr. said on the livestream. “When we get back in Boulder, I don’t know. I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m going to sit here with him.”

Sanders, 57, required amputation on two toes on his left foot in 2022 because of blood clots that developed from a previous surgery. A year later, he underwent a procedure to relieve clots in both of his legs.

Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer.