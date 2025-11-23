 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 11 UAB at Florida Atlantic
UAB player stabbed two teammates before USF game, which proceeded as scheduled
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 11 UAB at Florida Atlantic
UAB player stabbed two teammates before USF game, which proceeded as scheduled
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deion Sanders says he’s in the process of making changes as Colorado falls to 3-8

  
Published November 23, 2025 06:42 AM

Colorado lost 42-17 to Arizona State on Saturday to fall to 3-8 on the season, and afterward head coach Deion Sanders said he knows he needs to make significant changes in his program.

Asked what specifically he’s going to change, Sanders declined to answer, saying he didn’t want the media to take his answer out of context. But suffice to say he knows his team is a long way from good enough.

“It’s not one thing, because if I say one thing you guys are going to attack the other things that I didn’t say and I’m not going to give you that,” Sanders said. “I’m gonna say it’s multiple things that will need to change, and it will. As a matter of fact, it’s already in progress. We could throw stones at everybody. I always say you start with me.”

Sanders said he hated to see his seniors lose in their last home game.

“It’s tough letting them go out like that,” Sanders said. “You want to send them out with a win. . . . We couldn’t get it done.”

Colorado concludes its season next week at Kansas State, and then Sanders can begin the process of figuring out how to get it done. His record at Colorado is now 16-20.