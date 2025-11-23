Deion Sanders says he’s in the process of making changes as Colorado falls to 3-8

Colorado lost 42-17 to Arizona State on Saturday to fall to 3-8 on the season, and afterward head coach Deion Sanders said he knows he needs to make significant changes in his program.

Asked what specifically he’s going to change, Sanders declined to answer, saying he didn’t want the media to take his answer out of context. But suffice to say he knows his team is a long way from good enough.

“It’s not one thing, because if I say one thing you guys are going to attack the other things that I didn’t say and I’m not going to give you that,” Sanders said. “I’m gonna say it’s multiple things that will need to change, and it will. As a matter of fact, it’s already in progress. We could throw stones at everybody. I always say you start with me.”

Sanders said he hated to see his seniors lose in their last home game.

“It’s tough letting them go out like that,” Sanders said. “You want to send them out with a win. . . . We couldn’t get it done.”

Colorado concludes its season next week at Kansas State, and then Sanders can begin the process of figuring out how to get it done. His record at Colorado is now 16-20.