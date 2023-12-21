Deion Sanders says Warren Sapp will join the Colorado staff

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is adding another Pro Football Hall of Famer to his staff.

Sanders told Rich Eisen that Sapp is going to be with his team.

“He wants to coach on this staff and he wants to be part of this staff and he is going to be a part of this staff,” Sanders said. “He has so much to give and I can’t wait to see him on a daily basis.”

Sapp will presumably coach the defensive line, although Sanders didn’t say what his title will be and indicated that he thinks a lot of players are going to benefit from being around him.

“Even the offensive linemen, they glean from him too because he’s so thought-provoking that he can tell them, ‘Don’t let the defensive linemen get you at that point or this point or this point.’ I mean, he’s that — he’s a wealth of knowledge and he’s hilarious, man,” Sanders said.

Sanders and Sapp were never teammates, but they’re contemporaries in the NFL and are both Florida natives, and Sanders said he believes Sapp has a lot to offer.