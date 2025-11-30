Deion Sanders vows to turn Colorado around “if it’s the last thing I do on earth”

Deion Sanders’s third season in Colorado finished with only three wins — and only one in the Big 12 conference.

After the game, Sanders vowed (again) to turn the program around.

“When I win, I don’t mind a clap,” Sanders told reporters after a 24-14 loss at Kansas State. “When I lose, I don’t mind the bull. I played this game. I know this game like the back of my hand. And I love this game, and I love all the ups and downs, the ins and outs about it. And I’m built for every last bit of it. But if anybody’s built to reconcile and to get this back on course, it’s me. And I will do it, if it’s the last thing I do on earth. Trust me when I tell you. This was the Last Supper. God bless.”

Sanders went 4-8 in 2023. Last year, the Buffaloes finished 9-4, making it to the Alamo Bowl.

Still, all of the buzz generated by Deion’s arrival in Boulder two years ago hasn’t resulted in the kind of influx of players that will make a difference. With Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter leaving after the 2024 season, Deion has yet to replace them.

Deion Sanders is signed through 2029. With more and more programs willing to eat buyouts in the name of turning the page, 2026 could be a critical year for the Pro Football Hall of Famer.