As bad season wraps up, Deion Sanders says Colorado has “got the right man”

For Colorado coach Deion Sanders, his third year on the job has not been a good one. The Buffaloes are 3-7, with two games to play.

On Tuesday, Sanders emphasized that he still should continue to be the head coach of the program.

“You’ve got the right man,” Sanders told reporters, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com. “I promise you, you do. And I’m going to prove that to you. Just give me an opportunity and a little more time, and I’m going to prove that to you.”

Colorado doesn’t have much of a choice. A great second season earned Sanders a five-year, $54 million extension, putting the Hall of Fame cornerback under contract through 2029. Making a parting of the ways expensive, to say the least.

Sanders has dealt with various health challenges this year, and the school’s Athletic Director, Rick George, will be leaving at the end of the current academic year.

There’s little reason to think Colorado will make a change so soon. But improvement will be needed, sooner than later. In this big-money era of college football, the stakes are higher than ever — and the schools have increasingly less patience.