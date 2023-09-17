Deion Sanders’s team wins again, albeit the hard way

Bettors have loved Colorado and new coach Deion Sanders. Sports books finally don’t hate them.

The betting has been heavy on the Buffaloes, who caused the books to take losses in the first two weeks of the season. But the house always wins, and last night’s 43-35, double-overtime victory by the 23.5-point favorites gave the house the boost it needed.

But, still, Deion won again, with his team fighting to tie the game late and force overtime.

“We showed that we were resilient,” Deion said after the game. “We showed that we would fight. We showed that we had no surrender or give up in us and that’s a lot for a team that’s fairly new.”

Down 28-20, Deion’s son, Shedeur, led an Elway-style 98-yard drive to tie the game — even though the Colorado offense had gone eight straight drives without a touchdown. They did it in seven plays, with Shedeur throwing a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr.

And so Deion and his team have finished non-conference play at 3-0. It gets no easier next week, with No. 13 Oregon. Followed by No. 5 USC.

The Buffs might have to do it without do-it-all phenom Travis Hunter. He took a huge hit to the midsection (which was flagged), and he ended up at a local hospital. Deion said Hunter likely will be out for a few weeks.