DeMarcus Lawrence: We put the league on notice

The Cowboys made a statement on Sunday night.

A good drive by the Giants to open the game ended with no points when Juanyeh Thomas blocked Graham Gano’s field goal attempt and Noah Igbinoghene returned it for a touchdown that opened up the floodgates for the Cowboys. They sacked Daniel Jones seven times and forced three turnovers to spur a 40-0 win that went down as the largest shutout victory in franchise history.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had one of the sacks and said after the game that he believes the team sent a message to the rest of the NFL about what the Cowboys can do this season.

“I definitely feel like we put the league on notice,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website. “We’re for real, we’re coming.”

No one wins a Super Bowl in the first week of the regular season, but the Cowboys are a team with those aspirations and Sunday night’s win did nothing to suggest that such dreams are out of place.