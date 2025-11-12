 Skip navigation
DeMarcus Lawrence wins second career NFC defensive player of the week award

  
Published November 12, 2025 12:13 PM

The Seahawks put together a dominant 44-22 victory over the Cardinals and defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence was a big reason why.

Lawrence has been named NFC defensive player of the week after returning a pair of fumbles for touchdowns in Week 10.

Additionally, Lawrence picked up four total tackles with one for loss, a half-sack, and three QB hits in the victory.

This is Lawrence’s second career player of the week award, as he also won it in 2017 with the Cowboys.

In his first season with Seattle, Lawrence has recorded 4.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits.

Lawrence and the Seahawks have a big NFC West matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles for Week 11.