Demario Davis replaces Fred Warner in Pro Bowl

The Saints announced Tuesday that linebacker Demario Davis was named a Pro Bowl Games replacement.

Davis will fill in for 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

It marks Davis’ second consecutive Pro Bowl, the team’s first linebacker to be named in two consecutive campaigns since Jonathan Vilma (2009-10).

In 2023, Davis started all 17 games and totaled a team-leading 121 tackles with 6.5 sacks, 12 stops for loss, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Davis was selected as an Associated Press second-team All-Pro.

He has played 98 regular-season games since the Saints signed him as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. The Jets made Davis a third-round pick in 2012.